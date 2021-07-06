Gov. Justice comments on efforts to get younger residents vaccinated against coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice held his first coronavirus press briefing since the July Fourth holiday on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has recorded 2,901 total deaths. The daily percent positivity is 1.14%, while the cumulative percent positivity is 5.00%

Currently, there are 1,093 active cases of coronavirus in the state, with 160,285 recoveries.

Justice continues to push for younger residents to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

“The young people out there are the ones that are dragging their feet. You know, the sun’s shining, they’re out of school, all’s good in the world, and everything, and yet, they don’t really realize that they could be the transmitters that could be passing this on to someone that’s gonna die,” said Justice.

The latest “Do it for Babydog” lottery drawing is set to take place on July 7. The state will be giving away another $1 million prize, along with two new pickup trucks, among other prizes.

“I say it over and over, for those folks that haven’t been vaccinated, they’re in a lottery, too,” said Justice. “They’re in a lottery on whose, whose name’s gonna be called.

“There’s no sense in the world to not get vaccinated. It’s a tremendous risk, a tremendous risk.”

The governor put his thoughts bluntly to people who have not yet been vaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem, rather than part of the solution,” said Justice. “If we had you vaccinated, less people would die. That’s all there is to it.”

Despite the governor’s concerns over vaccination figures, he did state that the number of West Virginians who have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose has surpassed one million.

So far, 1,005,135 people have received at least one dose, while 836,954 people are fully vaccinated, according to the DHHR.

The governor concluded his press briefing with another push for residents to get vaccinated.

“All of us really hated the masks, did we not. And, uh, one way to assure that we’ll never see those masks again ever, ever, ever is if we’re all vaccinated.

“If we ever have to end up putting our masks back on, it will be simply because we didn’t get our people vaccinated like they should be,” Justice added. “If we ever, ever have an absolute panic again, it will be because we didn’t get vaccinated.”

Justice also took time Tuesday to comment on the death of a woman over the weekend at Stonewall Jackson Lake.