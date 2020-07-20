Gov. Justice concerned about coronavirus case increases in nearby states

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Monongalia County sits at 394 active cases of coronavirus, an increase of four since last Friday.

Gov. Jim Justice was positive about the county, which had 340 active cases last Monday, by calling the development “good.” However, other states are still a cause for concern to him.

“Yesterday, we had 89 positive cases in West Virginia. Earlier, on the tail end of last week we had days where we had 148, 127 and those kind of numbers. We are absolutely worried about this thing migrating from the south,” said Justice. “We know what’s happened in Georgia, and South Carolina, and Florida, Texas, Alabama, you know, Arizona, all those states, Tennessee.

“Yesterday in Kentucky, they had 979 positive cases. 979. And, West Virginia, when we’re seeing cases like a hundred or whatever like that, we react, and we try to get out ahead of it. Now, and, that’s what we’re gonna continue to try to do.”

When asked about the current closure of bars in Monongalia County, which is scheduled to end later this week, Justice said if the numbers are still coming in the way they are, he will extend the order.

“We still have an issue in Mon County, and right now, if, if we were at the end of the week, and, and we’re still reporting numbers like we’re reporting, I would extend it,” said Justice.

The governor focused on churches again on Monday, referring to outbreaks in several counties in the state.

“Please, please know that the church setting is the ideal setting to spread this virus,” said Justice.

“We have said repeatedly, a pew in between us, some level of social distancing, absolutely social distancing away from those that aren’t in your immediate family,” Justice continued. “And, the other thing is just this, you have got to wear a mask in church.

“I know it’s hard to do. I know that’s really difficult to do, but ri—for right now, that has to be done.”

As for statewide coronavirus figures, the ratio of recovered to active cases is starting to trend in a better direction, according to Justice.

“The top chart (recovered cases and active cases) has bent a little bit back our way. There’s 3,400, you know, cases that are now, are recovered cases, and 1,580 that are active cases, and, and it’s starting to trend a little bit our way,” said Justice.

“From the standpoint of our, the second chart, our daily percentage of positives, you know, we have dropped down, you can see it there turning down,” Justice added. “Right there is exactly what we want it to do.

“The daily positives today were, or yesterday, were 2.16[%], and that’s one heck of a lot better than where we’ve been.”

The cumulative percent of positive cases is currently at 2.18%. The low point of 1.67% was recorded in mid-June.

Justice said he is optimistic that school will be back in session Sept. 8 and that high school sports will be played this fall.

“I truly believe, with all in me, we’re gonna be back in school on Sept. the 8th, and we’re gonna be back playing football. I believe it wholeheartedly, and we’re gonna be playing our, our, our fall sports, like soccer and volleyball, and we’re gonna be doing that,” Justice said.

On the economic front, CARES Act small business funding is currently available, and business owners can submit applications. Small businesses can apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding out of a total of $150 million that is available.