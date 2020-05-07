Gov. Justice discusses decision to test assisted living facilities for coronavirus during Thursday briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice offered a mix of positive and negative reports during his May 7 news briefing, while touting the state’s efforts to test its elderly residents for coronavirus.

Justice commented on the 51st death in West Virginia, the state’s first coronavirus-related death since Saturday. The death was reported in the Department of Health and Human Resources’ late update on May 6.

Justice reflected on a previous decision to order coronavirus testing at all of the state’s nursing homes, while discussing his decision to order further testing of the state’s senior population.

“Opportunity doesn’t stand there and look at you forever. You can’t study stuff to death. You can’t have 15 committees. Somebody’s gotta make a decision, and we made the decision right then to test all the nursing homes,” said Justice. “It was a good decision. The first state in the nation again, first state in the nation.

“Now, today, you know, by an executive order that I signed yesterday, we are now the first state in the nation again to test all the assisted living facilities. I love it when I’m able to report to you over and over that West Virginia is the first, the first. And, so we are setting a national example. People are paying attention to West Virginia, and the fruits will be numerous as we go forward,” said Justice.

WorkForce WV Acting Commissioner Scott Adkins spoke about efforts to process unemployment claims in the state. He said employees have processed more than 164,000 such claims since March 16, which is the day before the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Those claims total $151 million in regular unemployment benefits and more than $225 million in extra money being paid in the form of $600 per week under the CARES Act, according to Adkins.

West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy offered an outline of the time frame for the ordering and receiving of N95 masks, as well as when the state knew that some of the masks did not meet NIOSH specifications.

He explained that the masks were ordered on March 19 and started coming in on March 23, which is also the day the masks started being distributed for use. On or about April 1, a second shipment of masks was sent to emergency managers in the state, according to Sandy.

Sandy elaborated that officials first became aware of an issue with the masks when a fire chief contacted homeland security. An investigation began on April 10. Sandy said officials notified the Emergency Managers Association about this issue on or near that same day.

When asked about the criteria being used as the state’s economy continues to reopen, Justice stated that they involve a mix of numbers from across the state and assessments from his group of experts as the primary sources of information guiding decision making.

Also during the briefing, Justice spoke on National Day of Prayer on Thursday, and he encouraged residents to pray for the state.

“I’m a Christian, and I am very proud of it. I don’t hide it. And, today is our National Day of Prayer. And, so, if there’s any day on the planet that we all need together, and say prayers, and, and try to, to ask the good Lord above to intervene, and, and he’s in control, and he’s watching after us, and he’s especially watched after West Virginia,” said Justice.