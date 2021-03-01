Gov. Justice discusses drop in daily coronavirus deaths, delaying of PROMISE Scholarship deadline during Monday press briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Nine more West Virginians have died from coronavirus since Gov. Jim Justice’s Friday press briefing, but the state has zero reported deaths in the last 24 hours.

Justice touched on this development Monday.

“I am so delighted by this, it’s unbelievable. But, we have lost nobody in the last 24 hours in the state of West Virginia. That, that is something that has been a long time coming,” said Justice.

West Virginia has incurred 2,300 deaths during the pandemic.

The state has recorded 193 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The daily positivity rate is 4.39%, while the cumulative percent positivity is 5.46%. The number of active cases continues to improve.

“Our active cases are under 7,000, 6,997 active cases. That’s the 44th straight day that that’s dropped. And, we have 122,751 that have recovered,” Justice said.

The county alert system map shows no red counties and four orange counties. The remaining breakdown is 13 gold, 15 yellow and 23 green.

In terms of vaccine distribution, the state has administered 298,942 first doses to residents, and 197,756 people are fully vaccinated. This accounts for 11.7% of the total population. According to Justice, the state has administered 95.4% of the total vaccine doses it has received.

The governor touched on West Virginia’s economic situation, explaining that it brought in $321.7 million during the month of February, which is $34.2 million above estimates and 7.4% above prior year receipts.

Through the first eight months of the 2021 fiscal year, West Virginia has a $208 million surplus.

On the education front, the governor said he requested that the application deadline for the PROMISE Scholarship be pushed back from March 1, which he said will happen. Justice did not elaborate on what that deadline will now be. The state is also making funding available to cover the cost of the ACT exam for high school seniors.

Justice will hold another virtual town hall on Tuesday to discuss his personal income tax repeal proposal. Residents can submit questions online or by calling 304-558-2000.