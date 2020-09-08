Gov. Justice discusses importance of schools reopening during Sept. 8 coronavirus press briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice began Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing by mentioning seven additional deaths from the disease in West Virginia since last Friday.

The daily positive rate is now at 6.02%, while the cumulative rate is 2.52%. There are 2,784 active cases in West Virginia, which is an increase from 2,344 on Friday, according to Justice. The total recoveries stands at 8,626.

The governor also expressed concern over the state’s Rt value, which is currently at 1.28, the worst in the nation, according to Justice.

“That means, you know, we can infect others at a, at a rate that is higher than any other state in the nation right now,” said Justice.

Tuesday is the first day of school in West Virginia, with many students heading back to the classroom for the first time in six months.

“Do you realize it’s been 179 days since I shut the schools down?” Justice asked. “179 days that our kids have been without their teachers, and their supervisors, and their principals and all the people that are, are with them and impacting them in every way.

“Today is a really, really important day.”

State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch spoke Tuesday about the importance of students being back in school. He said 46 counties were able to open up for students.

“Superintendents have been texting me throughout the day about how it’s going. I think they’re all very, very excited to have children back in school finally,” said Burch.

Meals are being offered to children regardless of whether they are physically in school or not, Burch said.

“You’re in person, you’re virtual, and in the nine counties that couldn’t start in person, knowing that meals were being delivered to those children was very, very important to us,” said Burch.

The governor said the key to making things work with going back to school and having athletic competitions comes down to one thing.

“To the betterment of all those within the county, please, whether you’re a child in school, or whether you’re absolutely an, an adult on a, on a practice field with, with kids that are practicing or whether you’re going out, and you’re going into a store, Walmart or wherever it may be, wear your mask. Wear your mask,” Justice said.

“There are those that are out there that says, ‘Well, that’s our right. We don’t have to wear a mask and everything.’ Well, it is also all of our right, it is also all of our right that we are protected from one another, passing this dreaded disease right on to each other,” the governor continued.

Monongalia County is the only red county in the state, and Justice discussed a meeting he had over the weekend with West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, who expressed his disappointment with students for their recent behavior.

“President Gee was very disappointed about what went on at either a fraternity or a sorority house, and he said, you know, that there was discipline on the way on, on that issue. Uh, I know there was cer—certain kids that were disciplined,” said Justice.

“In Mon County, we had a scheduled date that we were gonna reopen our businesses and reopen the bars that we’re, you know, that I’m referring to, and lo and behold, what did we do? Right out of the get-go, we did exactly what we shouldn’t do. We had the same kind of gatherings. We did not have any masks, we did not have the distancing and everything else. And, lo and behold, what do we have? We have a situation in Mon County where we’re red. Of all places, we’re red in Mon County, and that’s not good.”

As for including WVU testing figures into Monongalia County, the governor said isolating universities like WVU or Marshall would be the wrong decision since students are part of the community.

“We know the impact…of WVU on Monongalia County,” said Justice. “We know that, that WVU is part of the county.

“They have to be counted within the county. And so, to, to isolate them out, I think really and truly just be the bad move.”