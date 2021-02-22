Gov. Justice encourages residents to register for coronavirus vaccine, announces virtual town hall to discuss proposal to repeal state income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice continues to express optimism over coronavirus figures in West Virginia, including the lower number of daily deaths.

15 more residents have died since the governor’s press briefing last Friday. There are now 2,263 coronavirus deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

“It’s 15 too many, but it’s 15 a whole heck of a lot better than where we’ve been,” said Justice.

The daily positivity rate is 4.84%, while the cumulative percent positivity is 5.51%. There are 8,795 active cases, with 118,796 recoveries. According to Justice, the number of active cases in the state has dropped for 36 straight days.

The state has administered 269,670 first doses of coronavirus vaccine, and 166,272 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the DHHR. Justice is still pushing for residents aged 65 and older in several counties to get registered for a vaccine. This includes Monongalia County.

The county alert system map shows 10 orange counties, 9 gold, 11 yellow and 25 green.

The governor touched on his decision Friday to relax some coronavirus-related restrictions. He said Monday that these changes are not set in stone and are subject to change.

“We still may, you know, if things slide back, and we’ve got to be fluid in what we do, we’ve got to be able to pivot, and if things slide back, we may very well have to reinstate restrictions…on the businesses, and stuff like that, like we’ve already done,” Justice explained.

Justice also announced a virtual town hall meeting he will host to discuss his proposal to eliminate the state income tax.

“I’m gonna take as many questions as I can, and I’m gonna do this repeatedly across the weeks, and absolutely until I am confident that all the people out there truly understand what I am embarking upon,” said Justice.

The first virtual town hall will be held Monday at 3 p.m. Residents can submit questions online or by calling 304-558-2000.

“Just think, it drives people here. Now is the time more than you can imagine. West Virginia is now the spotlight of all kinds of people across our country, if not across the globe,” said Justice. “Now is our moment, and we’ve got to seize that moment.”