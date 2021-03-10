Gov. Justice expresses frustration over more than 150 previously unreported coronavirus deaths, calls development ‘really disturbing’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Five more West Virginians have died from coronavirus since Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday press briefing; however, on Wednesday, Justice announced 168 previously unreported deaths in the state.

“I’ve just been told, and you know that every single day that I come in front of you, I want to be 100% transparent and always tell you the truth,” said Justice. “Some days, it’s been a whole lot tougher than others, and this is really, really tough right here. You know, in fact, there’s no excuse for this. There’s no excuse whatsoever.

“The DHHR just learned that 70 of our healthcare facilities across West Virginia have not reported all the COVID-related deaths that occurred at these facilities.

“This is totally unacceptable, totally unacceptable in every way,” said Justice.

“I’m not gonna tolerate this kind of stuff on my watch, I promise you that.”

The governor said he will honor those people on Friday.

Justice said the additional deaths includes people who died at home, in hospice care, at hospitals, at nursing homes and assisted living facilities and at jail facilities. He said half of the deaths involved hospitals.

“I don’t get it. I don’t get this at all,” said Justice. “This is absolutely not acceptable.”

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said it will release the names and locations of the 70 facilities, but it has not said when that will happen. The governor, who said he learned of the additional deaths 45 minutes before Wednesday’s briefing, also stated that that information will be made public.

“Absolutely, that’ll all be released. You see, I am just what I’ve told you over and over. For good or for bad, I tell you the truth, don’t I? I’m never, ever going to try to sugarcoat or hide something. I’m not gonna do it. I’m just not gonna do it,” said Justice.

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad took time Wednesday to address the issue, as well. She said the deaths were reported to the DHHR on Friday and involved roughly 30 counties.

“It did consist of mainly, um, hospitals and nursing homes, mainly, that did not report the deaths, um, according to our policies that were set in April of 2020. These protocols are in place so that we can accurately report COVID-19 deaths, um, to the state of West Virginia,” said Amjad. “These deaths did become apparent to us once, um, mainly death certificates did come to our vital registration, um, endpoint.”

Amjad explained how the discovery was made, saying it was caught during a reconciliation of data.

“We have a bi-weekly data match with our health statistics center, uh Bureau for Public Health that, um, captures all our data for our COVID-19 deaths and our…death certificates of the state. So, this data match captures those two data and, um, puts it all together,” Amjad explained. “As the death reports come in, and the death certificates comes to our vital registration system of the state, it, it has to reconcile that.

“That’s when December and January reports came in, and they saw that all of the ones that we had for death reporting, which comes in in a timely manner, and the death certificates, those were not reported. That’s when those numbers did come in.

“You have to keep in mind, December and January is also when these facilities have an increase of patients, and also people coming in. So, that is not an excuse, um, and it’s not one that we are also gonna take, with people not reporting the deaths in timely manners to us,” she continued.

Amjad also offered insight into the data the DHHR uses in reporting its death figures to the public and why the system is set up that way.

“Death certificates normally do take anywhere from six to eight weeks, um, to be reported into the system, which is why we do not like to use that for our COVID-19 reporting, which is why we ask for the death reporting system, which is a, pretty much a one-page way to report numbers to us, which, we get it faster.

“Because of that time lag, um, these numbers came in late to us,” said Amjad.

In an effort to prevent such a discrepancy in the future, Amjad said the DHHR will move from a bi-weekly reconciliation to a weekly one.

Amjad said officials understand there is a time lag when there have been surges in the number of deaths, but she explained the protocols are “pretty easy to follow.”

“Right now, we are very disappointed that these facilities have not done this accurately,” said Amjad.

Amjad explained that officials will be reaching out to the facilities to help them follow proper procedures. She also stressed that the accurate reporting of deaths goes beyond collecting and analyzing data.

“As the governor mentioned, he does take time each briefing to honor each West Virginians, um, because it is important to them and their families to be recognized in our state,” said Amjad. “To us, this is extremely unacceptable, um, because we are also trying to keep track of every West Virginia, um, individually, and properly in the state.”

Justice was asked about the extent of the unreported data and whether or not a full-scale audit would be necessary. He again expressed his disgust at the situation.

“It just makes me sick. That’s all there is to it,” said Justice. “I don’t know how in the world, you know, as hard as all of us have worked, you know. Now, if our people are not following up and not checking on this like they should be, then we got a problem in house, and I will really not be happy with that, either.”

Amjad stated that in terms of any disciplinary action, the DHHR cannot speak to that at this time. However, she was critical of facilities for not taking time to fill out death reports in these cases.

“To me, filling out a one-sheet death report, uh, takes one minute. And, as a physician, I would be responsible for that. I’m not gonna trump that to, uh, an infection control nurse or someone else in my facility,” said Amjad. “You have a lot of, um, facilities here who are gonna probably point fingers in their facilities and say, ‘someone else should have done it,’ but we’re gonna look at a lot of these facilities, you know, hospitals and so forth to find out why did they not fill out this death report that we want, that we have asked for, and we have been repeatingly [sic] asked for and reminded people to do because this is totally unacceptable, as the governor has stated.

“And, these numbers, to us, when we saw them, are, um, to me…gut wrenching, when I saw them,” said Amjad.

The official number of deaths on the DHHR’s dashboard is 2,330; however, this does not include the influx of unreported deaths.

As for other coronavirus data in the state, the daily percent positivity is 3.19%, and the cumulative percent positivity is 5.36%, according to the DHHR.

The state has administered 346,363 first doses of coronavirus vaccines, and 219,306 people have been fully vaccinated. 97% of the state’s allotted doses have been administered, according to the DHHR.

On the county alert system map, there are five orange, five gold, 12 yellow and 33 green counties.

The issue of high school sports also came up, with the governor commenting on anecdotal accounts of players and spectators not consistently wearing masks at competitions.

“You got people that are at the schools, and should be at the schools, whether they be, you know, the administrators that are from the schools, the principals…the athletic directors, even the superintendents, you know, they should be checking on these matters,” said Justice. “Your coaches should be watching your team, but the coaches are not responsible for the, for the, for the people that are there in the stands.”