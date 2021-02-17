Gov. Justice hints at relaxing pandemic-related restrictions during Wednesday coronavirus press briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The number of new coronavirus deaths in West Virginia since Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday briefing stands at 13, a number the governor highlighted as an improvement from earlier in the pandemic.

“There was days, just a few days ago, when I was reading 83 names, 77 names, 72 names, over, and over and over. We’ve got 13 back to back, and before that, you know, I think we had in the 20s. You know, one day I do believe it jumped up to 40, but it’s better. It’s still tragic. It’s tragic in every way,” said Justice.

The state’s total is now 2,225 deaths during the pandemic.

The daily positivity rate is 3.41%, while the cumulative percent positivity is 5.54%, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reports that 252,901 total first doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered, and 145,734 people have been fully vaccinated.

According to the governor, 261,000 people have registered to receive a vaccine, but he is encouraging more people to do the same.

“It oughta be hundreds of thousands more. So, come on West Virginia. Get yourself registered, and everything, because that is really, really important,” said Justice.

The gap between recovered and active cases continues to widen, with 115,658 recoveries and 10,522 active cases, as of Tuesday.

As for the DHHR’s county alert system map, there are no red counties in the state. The breakdown is 10 orange, 13 gold, 14 yellow and 18 green.

Justice hinted at an upcoming announcement on Friday, at which time he plans to relax certain restrictions that have been in place during the pandemic.

“We’re meeting again with our pandemic teams, and we’ve been in a bunch, a bunch of discussions with the, uh, superintendent of schools, and we’ll have more today and more tomorrow, and I hope to update you on just this on Friday: regarding some ideas to lessen the restrictions on our businesses and on our schools,” said Justice.

“I think we can move in that direction now, and on Friday, I’ll be releasing more information on that, to back off restrictions, maybe on our restaurants, you know, and to some degree, and absolutely, from the standpoint of this blended schedule and things like that that we’re working on with our school systems.”

Retired Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer, who is the director of the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force, explained a new tab added to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard. The vaccine summary tab includes information about individual counties, such as demographics of vaccine recipients, as well as the number of doses administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

“We’ve had a lot of questions about counties, concerns about inequities of distribution in counties. Please understand that early on in our process, based on our four principles, our focus was on healthcare workers, and nursing home facilities and nursing home staff. So, where there were concentrations of those facilities, you’re gonna see greater concentrations, initially, in the per-1000, uh, doses, uh, that have been administered,” said Hoyer.