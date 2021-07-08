Gov. Justice holds coronavirus press briefing, recaps latest lottery winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice held his second coronavirus press briefing of the week on Thursday.

The governor began by listing three new deaths from coronavirus, including one each in Harrison and Monongalia counties.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is now reporting 2,904 total deaths from coronavirus.

The daily percent positivity is 1.55%, and the cumulative percent positivity is 4.99%. Justice said this is the first time since Dec. 31 that the cumulative percentage has been less than 5%.

There are currently 1,026 active cases of the disease and 160,469 recoveries.

As for vaccines, 1,006,254 people have received at least one dose, while 838,297 people have been fully vaccinated.

The governor set new targets for the percentage of people in different age groups to get vaccinated. Currently, 87.3% of people 65 and older have gotten at least one vaccine, with the goal for that group now being 90%. For people 50 and older, 79.4% have gotten at least one vaccine, and the goal is now 85%.

Justice recapped the latest “Do it for Babydog” giveaway, which included a Fairmont man winning a new pickup truck.

There are four more lottery drawings still to come, which will include four more people winning at least $1 million.