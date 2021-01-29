Gov. Justice addresses concerns related to coronavirus vaccines for teachers during Friday press briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fifty-three more West Virginians have died from coronavirus since Gov. Jim Justice’s last press briefing.

“The numbers were 77, 83, like that, and everything, and numbers are getting somewhat better, but losing 53 West Virginians since Wednesday is, uh, an enormous number,” said Justice.

The state’s total is now up to 2,006 deaths during the pandemic.

“All of them have been really tough, but can you imagine, can you really just imagine 2,000 people dying in West Virginia?” Justice lamented. “2,000, mostly, of our seniors, 2,000 of our wisdom, 2,000 of the people that guided us through decades in their life. It’s really, really sad.”

The state’s daily positivity percentage is now 4.66%, with the cumulative percentage at 5.60%.

So far, 183,390 first doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered, with 59,047 people fully vaccinated.

The gap between recovered cases and active cases has shown improvement for several weeks. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, since hitting a peak of 29,257 active cases on Jan. 10, the state now has, as of Thursday, 22,570 active cases. Meanwhile, the number of case recoveries during this same time period has grown from 71,431 on Jan. 10 to 94,891 on Thursday.

On the topic of nursing homes, Justice said the state has completed all of the second round doses of vaccines for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. He said not all residents opted to take the vaccine, but the percentage was “overwhelming.”

Further, the governor said there are 55 outbreaks in nursing homes and 18 in assisted living facilities.

“We’ve cut the number of active outbreaks in nursing homes by 50% since the beginning of January,” said Justice.

The governor touched on rumors related to vaccinations for teachers and service personnel, expressing exasperation at the spread of incorrect information.

“Absolutely, if you don’t have your shot, and you’re wanting your shot, you can register on Everbridge right now. Being told that you can’t register on Everbridge is ridiculous. And, you will be treated as essential. Not public. You will be treated as essential.”

133,000 residents have pre-registered through the state’s new vaccine scheduling system, according to Justice.

“I encourage all res—all West Virginians to pre-register. It takes about 10 minutes, or a little less than that, to get pre-registered. If you have already put your name on a waiting list with a local health department, local pharmacy, or other organization for a vaccine, go ahead and pre-register in the Everbridge system also. You will not lose your spot in line. This helps us to make sure you’re counted, and it gives us an additional demographic data…to use to make sure the vaccines are going to the right areas,” Justice explained.

Next week, there will be vaccine clinics in all 55 counties, the governor said.