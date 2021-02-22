Gov. Justice orders U.S. and state flags flown at half-staff to honor lives lost to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice, R–W.Va., has issued a proclamation, in accordance with President Joseph R. Biden’s proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities throughout the state be displayed at half-staff.

According to a press release, the proclamation takes effect immediately, and it will continue until sunset on Friday, Feb. 26, in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 to date.

The proclamation will be made available Tuesday on the Governor’s website.

