Gov. Justice praises vaccine administration figures in West Virginia during Wednesday coronavirus press briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – There have been 44 more deaths from coronavirus in West Virginia since Monday, bringing the state to 2,175 during the pandemic.

The state also has 429 new cases within the last day, which Gov. Jim Justice said is an improvement. There are 14,076 active cases, with 109,700 recoveries.

The daily percent positivity rate is 4.26%, while the cumulative percent positivity rate is 5.60%.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert system map is showing three red counties, with seven counties currently green.

On the vaccine front, the governor said there have been 335,307 doses administered in the state. This includes 223,850 first doses and 111,457 people who are fully vaccinated.

“As of this morning, West Virginia continues to lead the nation in our vaccine administration. We now have, or we have now used 101.67%, 101.67% of all allocated doses of vaccines from the federal government. Today is the first day that we have achieved over 100% usage of both doses,” said Justice. “This is a huge achievement. And, I am certain that no other state can possibly be ahead of us.”

Justice continues to urge residents to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

“For crying out loud, it is the craziest thing in the world to not take this vaccine. You know, I can’t guarantee any, any and everything in the world, but at the same time, you know, the results of this vaccine are amazing, amazing, as, as far as the, the goodness. The downside is almost nothing, and the upside is unbelievable,” said Justice.

“And, the other side of the equation is, ‘Well, let’s just don’t take the vaccine.’ And, you see what the downside is. I don’t want to read your name. Please take the vaccines.”

The governor is also warning people about scams related to coronavirus vaccines. He said there have been attempts by scammers to sell vaccines online.

“The West Virginia Fusion Center recently discovered that an unauthorized sale of COVID-19 vaccines were happening on various websites. We do not attempt to, uh, to purchase, and you should not attempt, please do not attempt to purchase a vaccine online. Vaccines are not authorized for sale through any marketplace and should be reported to the COVID hotline or to law enforcement,” Justice said.

The governor said he has been informed that West Virginia will be receiving more vaccines from the federal government, adding that his administration “continue[s] to bombard them with requests.”

Justice encourages residents to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone older than 16 can do so online or by calling 833-734-0965.