Gov. Justice scheduled to hold Thursday’s live COVID-19 briefing at noon

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday March 16, 2020. Justice declared a state of emergency in response to the new coronavirus, even as West Virginia remains the last state in the U.S. without a confirmed case. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, along with other state officials will provide another live virtual press briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday. The governor’s briefing is scheduled for noon.

Governor Justice held a virtual press briefing on Wednesday, where he announced an extension for tax deadlines in the state, as well as an extension for the statewide school closure.

The presence of COVID-19 continues to spread across the world and in West Virginia. As of Thursday morning, there are currently 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Virginia, according to the DHHR. This is an increase of 19 cases in the state from the number that was confirmed by the DHHR on Tuesday night.

Many of the cases that were confirmed on Wednesday came from an outbreak at Sundale Nursing Home in Monongalia County. As of Thursday morning, 16 residents and four staff members at the nursing home tested positive for coronavirus, with many more tests pending.