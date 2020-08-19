Gov. Justice scheduled virtual COVID-19 briefing for 1 p.m. Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 1 p.m., according to a release from his office.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Wednesday, the governor provided some clarification on West Virginia’s color-coded back-to-school system.