Gov. Justice schedules Monday’s virtual COVID briefing for 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing's conclusion.

In his last briefing, Gov. Justice discussed COVID-19 booster shots and recommended that people over 18 who received their second COVID shot more than six months ago get the booster.