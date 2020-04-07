WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice’s Tuesday COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice’s daily, virtual COVID-19 briefing, with state officials, is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, his office said.

The briefing will be available on WBOY’s TV channels, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. It will be posted here, in its entirety, shortly after it concludes.

Watch the live briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During yesterday’s briefing, the governor announced the state’s third and fourth coronavirus-related deaths.

Justice also detailed his expanded executive order, covering “hotspot” counties, talked about improvements being made to the WorkForce WV unemployment claim system and about the response to a positive test at a Kanawha County nursing home.