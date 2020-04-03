Governor Justice announces additional resources to WorkForce WV

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Due to the influx of unemployment claims, Governor Jim Justice has announced that additional resources will be directed to WorkForce WV.

The additional resources will be put towards assisting with the processing of unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Justice explained that the employees are working overtime to help meet the demands.

“I want to thank the employees at Workforce for everything they are doing and how hard they are working, They are attempting to process 90,000 claims from last month compared to 3,400 in March 2019.” – Gov. Jim Justice

Gov. Justice went on to explain that WorkForce is receiving an average of 7,000 claims per day, which has caused quite a delay in getting needed funds out to people who need it.

“We understand that our people that are out of work are hurting,” Gov. Justice explained. “The processing of claims is going through a federal system which is creating a bottleneck and is slowing processing.”

He explained that he will be implementing the necessary actions to explain the capacity to process claims, because, he stated, WorkForce needs more resources to help West Virginians.

“As of Monday, the Workforce call line will be operating 24/7 and I have directed the West Virginia National Guard to spare no expense, and use all their resources in as many physical locations as possible, to get the backlog of calls under control. Justice stated. “We are going to employ Guard members that have lost their private employment due to the pandemic and the West Virginia Office of Technology is assisting with technology implementation.”

Gov. Justice explained that he is committed to getting West Virginians that have had their employment affected by the pandemic, the relief they need as soon as possible.

Those who need to file for unemployment, or need other resources, should click here to be taken to the WorkForce home page.