Governor Justice calls for restaurant dining room closures

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In Governor Jim Justice’s press briefing Tuesday on the Coronavirus, he called for the closure of restaurant dining rooms, bars and casinos.

The Caboose, a local restaurant, explained that they will still be offering take out with curbside service where waitresses instead of serving tables will be delivering the meals to the car.

Also, during this difficult time the restaurant is offering 20 percent off on its take out regular price menu items.

“We’re going to rotate shifts with them [wait staff] so that they can still have hours and they’re going to help out with the take out process,” said Sherry O’Mara, Owner of The Caboose restaurant in Clarksburg.

Duties and responsibilities of the restaurant staff will experience slight changes, but the Caboose is hopeful that a solution to the virus will be found soon.

“We understand that its necessary [dining room closure] it needs to be done. But we are taking all of the precautions of everything being sanitized,” O’Mara explained.

Governor Justice stated in his briefing as of right now the way to combat the Coronavirus is to stay away from each other and practicing good hygiene habits.