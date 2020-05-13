Governor Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for Noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 media briefing for Noon on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s briefing was originally scheduled for 10 a.m., but the Governor’s Office announced in a release Wednesday morning that the time had been changed to 12 p.m.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Justice provided additional details on reopening announcements he had made Monday. Tuesday’s briefing ended with Justice giving an animated response after being asked if anything was being done to protect workers losing unemployment benefits if they are called back to their jobs.