Governor Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for Noon

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 media briefing for Noon on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s briefing was originally scheduled for 10 a.m., but the Governor’s Office announced in a release Wednesday morning that the time had been changed to 12 p.m.

The briefing will air here on our website, as well as the 12 News App. The full briefing will also be added to this story shortly following its conclusion.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Justice provided additional details on reopening announcements he had made Monday. Tuesday’s briefing ended with Justice giving an animated response after being asked if anything was being done to protect workers losing unemployment benefits if they are called back to their jobs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories