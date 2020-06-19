Grafton-Taylor County Health Department confirms 12th COVID-19 case; health officials suspect connection to Myrtle Beach

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department announced in a release to its Facebook page that the county now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the release, County Health Officer Dr. David Bender announced that the patient is a teenager who is currently in isolation at home.

Officials also explained that an epidemiological investigation that includes contact tracing is currently underway, but the initial investigation into the case shows no community spread at this time and is due to “out of state contact to Myrtle Beach.”

The full release can be found below:

This case was not included in the morning report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

