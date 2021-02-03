Grafton-Taylor County Health Department ensured that 200 residents received COVID-19 vaccine at clinic

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County residents turned out for another vaccine clinic Wedensday morning.

The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department teamed up with a variety of different community agencies to hold the clinic, which gave out 200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Organizers explained it’s the first clinic in the county for the past few weeks, mainly due to short supply.

The health department said it’s already prepared to provide even more vaccinations.

“Largely what it’s regulated by is the availability of the vaccine. We can push out as much vaccine as provided for us, and the state is doing everything they can to maximize that,” said GTCHD Administrator Boyd Vanhorn.

Vanhorn said the county could potentially vaccinate its 65 and up residents by the end of March, if they are supplied with enough vaccine.