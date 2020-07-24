Grafton-Taylor Health Department announces possible COVID-19 exposure at local business

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department posted an announcement on its Facebook page stating that any person who was at the White Front Tavern & Grill in Flemington between Friday, July 17 – Sunday, July 19 may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive employee.

Health Department officials said that concerned individuals should self-monitor themselves for symptoms and consider COVID-19 testing/self quarantine if they had prolonged exposure.

Health officials said symptoms include fever, loss of taste and/or smell, cough, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches.

Any person who wishes to be tested for COVID-19 may call the Grafton City Hospital at 304-265-0400 to be scheduled at the drive-thru testing site, according to the post.

Health officials said everyone should take precautions to avoid COVID-19, including wearing a mask in public, maintaining a safe social distance of six feet and washing hands thoroughly and often.

White Front Tavern & Grill has addressed the situation on its Facebook page. On Tuesday, July 21, White Front made a post saying they wanted to address the rumors and inform the public that they did not have an employee test positive for COVID-19. The restaurant had made a post earlier on Tuesday stating that they would be closed for deep cleaning until Friday due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

On Friday morning, the restaurant made a separate post saying that when the rumor initially began, zero employees had positive test results. Then on Thursday, one server tested positive and that person showed no symptoms, according to the post.

Restaurant officials said in the post that they are working closely with the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department to ensure everyone’s safety. Additionally, the post stated that the restaurant will be reopening as soon as it is told to do so.