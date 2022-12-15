FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – As COVID cases stick around, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $6,000,000 in grants for more access to vaccinations.

As part of the grants, Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers of Fairmont is receiving $140,233 to be able to give out more COVID-19 vaccines.

“These grants give our state more resources to allow every West Virginian the access to address their healthcare needs. This money also provides more tools to healthcare providers to better help them address the health needs for people across our state. Strengthening our health care infrastructure and making sure West Virginians have access to the care they want is essential,” Senator Capito said.

The funds will be used to expand drive-up, walk-up and community-based vaccination events, extend clinic hours and provide more education on the vaccine.

Grants were also given to 30 other health centers across the state for them to provide move vaccines.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and vital as we continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, which is why I am pleased HHS is investing more than $6 million to boost vaccination efforts across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

Other grants include:

$842,692 – Valley Health Systems

– Valley Health Systems $477,148 – Community Care of West Virginia

– Community Care of West Virginia $445,000 – Community Health Systems

– Community Health Systems $341,149 – WomenCare, Inc.

– WomenCare, Inc. $301,099 – Shenandoah Valley Medical System

– Shenandoah Valley Medical System $228,343 – Bluestone Health Association

– Bluestone Health Association $227,371 – Cabin Creek Health Systems

– Cabin Creek Health Systems $216,994 – E. A. Hawse Health Center

E. A. Hawse Health Center $210,712 – New River Health Association

– New River Health Association $208,543 – Wirt County Health Service Administration

– Wirt County Health Service Administration $203,125 – Lincoln County Primary Care Center

– Lincoln County Primary Care Center $197,095 – Change, Inc.

– Change, Inc. $186,610 – Rainelle Medical Center

Rainelle Medical Center $177,466 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center

– Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center $150,997 – Valley Health Care

– Valley Health Care $145,255 – Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center

– Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center $131,737 – Monroe County Health Center

– Monroe County Health Center $130,468 – Belington Community Medical Services

– Belington Community Medical Services $128,290 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center

– Williamson Health and Wellness Center $123,025 – Preston-Taylor Community Health Center

– Preston-Taylor Community Health Center $117,058 – Ritchie County Primary Care Association

– Ritchie County Primary Care Association $110,398 – Tug River Health Association

– Tug River Health Association $101,164 – St. George Medical Clinic

– St. George Medical Clinic $95,161 – Pendleton Community Care

– Pendleton Community Care $94, 567 – Roane Family Health Care

– Roane Family Health Care $82,174 – Clay-Battelle Health Services Association

– Clay-Battelle Health Services Association $80,068 – Rural Health Access Corporation

– Rural Health Access Corporation $76,018 – Hygeia Facilities Foundation

– Hygeia Facilities Foundation $71,329 – Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health

– Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health $57,793 – Mountaineer Community Health Center

MVA is offering COVID-19 vaccinations Monday through Friday at their clinic at 1322 Locust Avenue in Fairmont.

To schedule a curbside appointment, call 304-366-0700 or click here.