GTCHD confirms 3rd death related to COVID-19 outbreak at Genesis Rosewood Nursing Home

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department has confirmed the third death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Genesis Rosewood Nursing Home.

A press release issued by GTCHD officials on Friday afternoon stated that a 70-year-old female resident at the Genesis Rosewood nursing facility has become Taylor County’s fourth overall death related to COVID-19, and the third such death to occur as a result of the outbreak at the facility.

“We send our deepest sympathy to this family and out of respect to this lady’s family, no further information will be released,” officails said in the release

The release went on to say, “The report of a COVID-19 death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department strongly encourages everyone to practice the measures in place for their protection. These measures include frequent hand washing, face coverings to include a mask, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, avoid close contact and cover coughs and sneezes. Special measures must also be taken to protect individuals at increased risk of severe disease – people who are older or have other medical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease, and others.”