GTCHD provides clarification on COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co.; new cases linked to Bible study/prayer group

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department issued a release on its Facebook page on Friday providing an update on COVID-19 cases in the county.

The release stated that Dr. David Bender, County Health Officer, has confirmed Taylor County’s 27th and 28th cases of the coronavirus, with 12 of those cases being currently active. The patients, who are in their 50s, are currently in isolation at their homes, according to the release.

The health department confirmed four other new cases on Wednesday.

Epidemiological investigation, to include contact tracing, is underway, with initial investigations showing community spread with each of these new cases, health officials said.

During Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual COVID-19 briefing on Friday, the governor announced that there has been an outbreak of the coronavirus at churches in Boone, Kanawha, Raleigh and Taylor counties.

The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department’s Crisis Response Coordinator said that recent cases in the county aren’t related to an outbreak at a church, but involve people who all attend the same church who had an “informal gathering.” The group of people held a Bible study/prayer group, according to the health department.