Guns and ammunition sales rise amid COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, people have been stocking up on everything from food to toilet paper. Guns and ammunition are also flying off the shelves across the country.

Ronnie Williams with Flat Top Arms said people are worried about what could come in the future and are preparing. He also said while they are still selling guns, it’s ammunition that is their biggest seller.

“A lot of us West Virginia people have firearms, different kinds of firearms but you may not have a whole lot of extra ammunition and so people come in and they are getting one, two, three or five boxes,” Williams said.

Wood said they are limiting the number of boxes you can buy at one time to allow everyone the chance to buy ammo. He said he remains hopeful during COVID-19, he wants to remind people to stay safe and not panic. After talking with distributors, Wood said the shortage is not just here in West Virginia it is nationwide.

“There is very little ammunition to be had,” Wood said. “Virtually no Ar-15s that I could order and buy I have some in stock that I had ordered early but to order those you can’t do it and that is nation wide.”

Wood said during this unpredictable time, they are going to remain open as long as they can for the people of Southern West Virginia.