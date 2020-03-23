Gwynn Tire offering home pick up services to help avoid spread of Coronavirus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Gwynn Tire is a local auto shop that has two locations in Marion county. Starting on Monday March 23, they will provide a home pick up service for vehicles, to help the elderly population get the car service they need done and limit the human contact.

Gwynn Tire’s two locations are in Fairmont and White Hall. Both locations will be sending out company cars to pick up costumers cars at their homes and drive them in for service themselves.

“Costumer service is something we always look forward to, and I think this is a small thing we can do for this community now, in the time of need,” said Tyler Devault, Owner of Gwynn Tire.

All car services are available and this offer is open to everyone in the public. The different services, the significance of the service and the ages of costumers will all effect how they will prioritize who gets help first.

“Obviously we want to prioritize some of the elderly population, and again it may not be the same day,” said Devault. “We will have a list, and we may have to put somebody in the next day. We’ll prioritize who gets it first, if their a flat and can’t move, or just an oil change that can wait for another day.”

Workers handling cars will sanitize all parts inside the car that were touched by employees, before they return it back to your home. They will also allow payment to be made over the phone to completely eliminate human contact.

Those who need a car service done, can schedule a home pick up by calling either locations office during business hours. The numbers for that are:

Fairmont – (304)-366-1460

White Hall – (304)-816-3321

For more information, you can visit Gwynn Tire’s Facebook page.