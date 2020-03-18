Gyms around North Central West Virginia are offering virtual home workouts amid closing doors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Multiple gyms around North Central West Virginia are now offering online workouts to help residents stay on track with their fitness during the coronavirus outbreak.

WV Fitness 24 is offering live online workouts for members. According to its Facebook, all that someone has to do is create an account and fill out the form, then they will be directed to text one of three numbers. This will allow the employees to look up accounts and allow access.

They will be recording classes and uploading them to the “members only” page in case you aren’t able to access the live stream.

The Morgantown Planet Fitness is offering free live stream at-home workouts on its Facebook page and those interested do not have to be a member to join in on the live stream.

The “Home Work-Ins” is a series of free fitness classes for everyone – that will be streamed live daily Monday – Friday at 7 p.m. ET. There is no equipment needed and all classes will be 20 minutes or less.

Since members were just recently billed for their monthly dues, according to a statement released by Planet Fitness, they will credit payments for closed days on the next monthly bill, upon reopening.

Planet Fitness announced they will remain closed for two weeks until March 31. Planet Fitness members can also download the app to access more than 500 exercises that can be done at home as well.