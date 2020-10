SALEM, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department announced the 10th death of a Harrison County resident related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A press release from the Health Department stated that the deceased is a 72-year-old woman who recently resided at the Genesis Salem Nursing Facility.

This is the 10th COVID-19 death in the county, and the 9th related to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Salem Genesis Nursing Facility, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.