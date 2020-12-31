Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 80 and older

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County residents ages 80 and older will be able to contact the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

According to a release issued by the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department on Thursday, the health department received a limited amount of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to specifically designated individuals as a part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase vaccination opportunities for those most vulnerable to the virus.

The release stated that beginning on Monday, January 4 at 9 a.m., those 80 years and older can contact the health department by phone at (304) 623-9308 to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Health officials said that attendees at the clinic should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address to assist in the registration processes.

Additionally, health officials are urging residents to not come to the Health Department, as the building can only be accessed through an appointment made for regular services in order to protect employees and the community as a whole.