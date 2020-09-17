Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department to provide free COVID-19 testing in Clarksburg Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department will provide free COVID-19 testing at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg on Friday.

The free testing event at the high school, which is located on 1 Eagle Way, will be held from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Testing will be available to all individuals, including those who are asymptomatic, according to the health department.

Health officials said proof of insurance is not required, and attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and testing will be conducted on a first-come first-served basis.

Friday’s free COVID-19 testing is part of Gov. Justice’s statewide initiative to increase testing opportunities across the state.