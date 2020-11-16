Harrison-Clarksburg Health Dept. alerts residents to “strengthen their work” to protect the community from COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department issued a press release on Monday alerting the public regarding the high and increasing COVID-19 cases that have been reported between November 9 and November 16.

The release stated that the seven-day rolling average of these dates has risen from 20 to more than 24 daily cases per 100,000 in Harrison County, according to the West Virginia DHHR COVID-19 dashboard.

In the release, health officials said that upon review, these cases are primarily related to community spread and are not associated with any one institution, outbreak or event. Officials said that Harrison County residents need to continue to be vigilant with all public health recommendations regarding mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.

The release stated that high case counts lessen the effectiveness of case investigation and case contact tracing alone, in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the release stated that high infection rates make it more difficult for agencies and businesses to provide services. Health officials said that for this reason, the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department is alerting its citizens to strengthen their work to protect themselves and each other.

Officials said that because of the outstanding efforts of multiple community agencies, COVID-19 testing has been strong in Harrison County and the health department fully supports the Governor’s initiatives to continue to expand testing and encourage people to get tested. The release stated that due to the success of the testing strategies, Harrison County has enjoyed a lower percent-positivity rate. Health officials said in the release that now is the time to act to keep the percent-positivity rate low, while also reducing the number of new cases.

“Independent, responsible, voluntary actions by citizens will improve the strength, health, and well-being of our County,” health officials said in the release. “We are, therefore, asking people to review their own circumstances and make the right choices to protect themselves, their family, and our community.”