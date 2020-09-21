Harrison-Clarksburg Health Dept. confirms death of Salem Genesis nursing home resident related to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirmed the death of another Genesis Salem Nursing Facility resident on Monday.
A release from the health department that the deceased was an 89-year-old male who recently resided at the nursing facility. This is the County’s eighth COVID-19-related death, and the seventh from the Salem Genesis Nursing Facility.
Below is a statement provided by the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Dept. that was included in the release:
“The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department continues to strongly encourage our community to wear face coverings, that may include masks, avoid close contacts while social distancing (staying 6 feet apart), avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and covering your coughs and sneezes. Employing these measures is the best way to protect yourself, your family and the community. Most importantly, be aware and display these measures with extra emphasis when in the presence of our most vulnerable, those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly.”Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department