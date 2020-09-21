Harrison-Clarksburg Health Dept. confirms death of Salem Genesis nursing home resident related to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirmed the death of another Genesis Salem Nursing Facility resident on Monday.

A release from the health department that the deceased was an 89-year-old male who recently resided at the nursing facility. This is the County’s eighth COVID-19-related death, and the seventh from the Salem Genesis Nursing Facility.

Below is a statement provided by the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Dept. that was included in the release: