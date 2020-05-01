Harrison County Chamber of Commerce discuss reopening closed businesses due to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce has been keeping small businesses updated on the COVID-19 pandemic orders issued by Governor Justice.

Chamber representatives explained that they have been passing information along on guidelines, stipulations and various financial resources available.

Those representatives also stated many of the small mom and pop shops are anxious to reopen their doors and serve the public interests but want to do that in a safe way for customers.

“It’s really hurting them [small businesses] to not have income for six to eight weeks is really hard on the mom and pop shops and the small businesses. Not everyone can work from home,” said Kathy Wagner, President of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

Starting May 4, Governor Justice announced that he will be allowing some small businesses, restaurants with outdoor dining, churches and funeral homes to reopen. Many of the small businesses have been giving the chamber positive feedback of how appreciative they are for keeping them up to date with information to help them out.

“Not every business can do online, delivery and takeout like some of our establishments have been able to do in the interim,” said Wagner. “But we’re looking forward to getting everyone back open and do so in safe and orderly manner.”

Also, Wagner said a number of small businesses have asked about the paycheck protection program due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have utilized the resources offered by the Small Business Administration. She said a lot of accountants and lawyers have been busy assisting businesses apply for those loans.

“We encourage the small businesses if they have a relationship with a current bank go to them. Go through your local banker, go through someone you know because there are a lot of scams out there. So, we want to make sure that none of our businesses get scammed in this process,” said Wagner.

The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce said that it will take time to open all the businesses back up. They advise to be prepared, be cautious, and to take all precautions to remain safe while in public.