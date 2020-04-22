Harrison County Commission and WV House of Delegate Tim Miley discuss broadband connectivity issues during COVID-19 pandemic

Clarksburg, W.Va. – During the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay at home orders that Governor Justice issued five weeks ago, broadband providers have been feeling a strain throughout the mountain state.

Health officials have encouraged people to use telecommunications for doctor’s appointments, students are using the internet for school work and people are working from home over the internet. All those factors are using up a lot of bandwidth from providers, which is making for poor connections in many rural parts of the state.

Both the Harrison County Commission and Delegate Tim Miley stressed that now is the time for service providers to look into offering and upgrading its high-speed services in rural areas.

“I believe fiber is the best way to provide that high-speed internet,” Miley explained. “And I think counties ought to market themselves or cities ought to market themselves to the reset of the country quite frankly as the place to be. Assuming we can offer that high-speed internet access to them.”

Also, Miley explained that people are recognizing the need to be away from others during this pandemic and being able to work from home. He explained that by providing larger access to the internet, it will allow for the state to be better prepared for any future situation that requires social distancing.

“We’ve got to be able to provide a quality internet service for us to grow as a county, as a state, and if West Virginia is going to compete with everyone throughout the nation we’ve got to be able then to have the same quality internet and services that they have,” said Patsy Trecost, a member of the Harrison County Commission.

Those without broadband service at home do not have many options available to them and are struggling to keep connected while doing their part to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trecost added that internet is essential for this generation.

Both Commissioner Trecost and Delegate Miley explained that elected officials on the local and state level need to look into better access options for West Virginian’s working with internet service providers in the state.

“I think we need to look at what some cities have done in the state of West Virginia here locally about becoming a gigabyte city and maybe have every city strive to become a gigabyte city, or maybe have certain counties that are able to do it become a gigabyte county,” said Miley. “Then all of a sudden you have the draw and attraction for more people to come and live in your city, your county or your state.”

They also emphasized that while COVID-19 has created many changes, that high-speed internet availability needs to be a priority connecting our state with the rest of the world.