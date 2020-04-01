Harrison County Commission urges residents to practice social distancing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission urged residents to use caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that if they are going to parks in the county, to use social distancing and sanitizing practices.

Commissioners stated that they know people are going to be going outside and enjoying nature at community parks.

The urgency of using social distancing is encouraged by commission whether biking, walking, using tails, and park facilities. Harrison County Commission also wants residents to stay home as much as possible and stated that park playground equipment, benches and picnic areas are not going to be sanitized and to be mindful of that.

“There is no reason to be on top of one another and just be understanding that right now is a time to do what you’re told, be respectful of one another, and please take care of yourself and let people get through this. Lord willing this will end soon and we’ve got to hit the peak, and as soon as we hit the peak then it’s time to watch what happens from there. But until it peaks, we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Patsy Trecost, Harrison County Commissioner.

The Harrison County Commission said they are going to do whatever they can to protect their first responders getting the equipment that is necessary. Commissioners urge that if any residents have questions about COVID-19 to call and reach out the health department for answers.

“Right now, we are in uncharted waters, we’ve never been here before. People a lot smarter than me have answers to hard questions. So, please pick up the phone, make a phone call, and trust me there is somebody there going to tell you what they know because they are educated on this situation. And that is what we are doing, we are paying attention to people who know what to tell us to do and we are being respectful of their opinion because they’ve been educated in this,” said Trecost.

Also, commissioners caution parents that if their children are on the playground equipment to be vigilant and use wipes to keep their hands sanitized.