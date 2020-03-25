Harrison County Commissioners make donation to school board for food distribution to students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission gave a $15,000 donation to the county’s school board earlier in the week to help with food distribution for students during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The method of food delivery is still in the discussion stages, but options include setting up at locations such as essential businesses or school bus stops for students to pick up meals. Many Harrison County schools already have pickup locations with designated hours.

“I think the kids going to school that need the lunches, in some cases, that’s the only food that they get for the entire day, so we just want to make sure that they have a sufficient amount of food that can accommodate them, at least in the short term,” said County Commission President, Ron Watson.

Many local restaurants, community centers and churches have also offered to feed children for free during the pandemic. For more on this, visit our designated Coronavirus tab on our website.