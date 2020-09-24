Harrison County Courthouse closing some services due to coronavirus case

UPDATE (9/24/20 6:02 p.m.):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Administrator Willie Parker provided some additional details on the courthouse closure.

According to Parker, the courthouse is restricting access to essential emergency services only, along with some judicial matters. He said anyone who is needing to go to the courthouse, in particular for a judicial matter, should call ahead to make sure it is still happening.

The closure will run through at least Friday, Parker said. Officials will make a decision over the weekend about next week.

Parker also offered some clarification about the employee who tested positive. He said the employee tested positive via a rapid test, and the Harrison County Health Department advised another test to confirm that result. The result of that test is not yet available, according to Parker.

Further, Parker said people who have had direct contact with that employee are being quarantined. The health department is also conducting contact tracing.

The employee had been wearing a mask in common areas, according to Parker.

ORIGINAL STORY (9/24/20 4:37 p.m.):

The Harrison County Courthouse is ceasing nonessential services after an employee tested positive for coronavirus on two occasions.

According to Harrison County Commissioner Patsy Trecost, the decision was made after an employee tested positive last week and again this week.

There is no word at this time on how long the closure will last.

Back in March, the courthouse closed to the public for all but emergency matters.

12News will update this story as more information about the courthouse closure is known.