Harrison County EMS taking steps to stay safe among COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Local emergency personnel are taking extra steps throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe.

Since EMS workers regularly deal with the sick and injured, they are trying to keep as much personal protective equipment on hand as needed and communicate closely with other first responders.

The main goal, according to officials Executive Director of Harrison County EMS Rick Rock, is to limit the amount of people involved with any suspected cases of the coronavirus to prevent spread as much as possible.

“Right now we feel pretty confident where we’re at, but it’s just, you know, the situation is fluid. We have people that are just working on supply chain logistics just to make sure that the paramedics and EMTs have all the necessary equipment so they can feel confident doing their job,” Rock explained.

United Hospital Center is also working to help provide protective masks to Harrison County emergency workers.