Harrison County Health Department holds free COVID-19 testing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Health Department held another round of free COVID-19 testing on Friday at Robert C. Byrd High School.

This testing operated using the same drive-through format as past testing sites. Anyone who wanted to be swabbed was required to have a valid form of identification.

A parent or guardian must be present for anyone being tested who is under 18 years old. No symptoms were necessary in order to be tested and no proof of insurance was required. Testing was offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Results from this event should be available within two to three days via the LabCorp’s app, and those who tested positive will receive a phone call with further instructions.