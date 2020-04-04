Harrison County Office of Emergency Management dispels rumors

Clarksburg, W.Va. – COVID-19 rumors have been circulating in the community and around the mountain state, therefore officials at the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management wanted to set the record straight and urge people to not spread those around on social media.

Those officials explained that during this pandemic, it is a time to use caution, not to panic and to follow proper guidelines for health and safety. Harrison County Office of Emergency Management stated that the West Virginia National Guard is not implementing Martial Law to quarantine people, State Troopers not stopping every vehicle at the state lines from out of state and that local stores are not price gouging.

“Unfortunately, one of the things we have to do here in this office is rumor control to make sure that we quash those because we don’t want to cause panic in the county. We want to keep everyone safe we want to do the best thing, and we don’t want those rumors out there and causing an issue,” said Laura Pysz, Director of Office of Emergency Management for Harrison County.

Harrison County Office of Emergency management said for citizens to use caution and follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines in proper hand washing and social distancing.

“We are at the point of COVID-19 being, we have community spread going on tight here in Harrison County. The health Department announced that earlier this week. So, it’s important to keep that safe distance of at least six feet apart from someone else if you’re in the store, washing your hands,” Psyz explained.