Harrison County Schools to gradually resume five-day instruction

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Board of Education released a letter on Friday, after a meeting with the public to hear their concerns on the return to full-time instruction.

Officials at the BOE released a statement that their intent is to take a gradual approach to resume a normal five-day instruction for students. Beginning Friday, January 15, Harrison County Schools will continue to watch the WVDHHR map color and work with local health officials to announce instruction plans for the following week.

If Harrison County is red or orange, all students will be following the remote mode for instruction for the week. BOE officials said if the county is gold or yellow, school will continue to follow the current two-day blended mode of instruction. When the WVDHHR map list the county as green, student will be in school five days the following week.

“Of course, we are still disinfecting and doing all we need to do to keep our schools clean. We are still working on making sure that our kids on the buses and the buses are clean. So, we are doing all the things we need to do,” said Dora Stutler, Superintendent of Harrison County Schools.

Superintendent Stutler in a release said announcements will be made on a weekly basis, and families will be notified every Friday evening about the next school week.

Also, BOE officials said that the decisions they are making right now are not easy for any of them and that they have considers multiple factors and opinions. They say they’re hopeful that the spread of COVID-19 will diminish over the next few weeks, that the vaccines continue to roll out, and they can get back to some sense of normalcy.