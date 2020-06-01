Harrison County Senior Center preparing to reopen following pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – While quarantine is beginning to come to an end on many fronts, many groups are trying to find ways to engage the community while still keeping everyone safe.

The Harrison County Senior Center is preparing to reopen at the end of the month and is working to make sure everything is clean and ready for senior citizens to come in and socialize in an appropriate way.

Events such as workout classes and ceramics activities are being modified to comply with CDC guidelines. The center’s board of directors is also doing wellness checks on members via phone to make sure they are remaining healthy.

“They don’t want to push it too soon. They are seniors, our seniors are our most vulnerable population-those with pre-existing conditions as well and we have to be very careful with them, but we’re going to try to do what we can to get them back here. It’ll be great to have the senior center full again with seniors because it’s pretty lonely around here right now without them and we miss them,” said board of directors secretary Bill O’Field.

The center has been closed since March 13, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the senior center and updates to reopening can be found on the center’s website.