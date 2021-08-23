Harrison County to implement 30-day mask policy

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla. President Joe Biden has called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona, praising them for doing what he called “the right thing” after their respective boards implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors amid growing COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Harrison County, on the recommendation of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, have chosen to implement a 30-day mask requirement for schools.

While masks will be necessary, quarantining will not be required in classrooms if all parties involved wear masks. This period of time will be used to assess further decisions related to mask requirements.

The new requirements will begin on Aug. 24 for both students and staff.

All other safety protocols and COVID-19 School Guidance will continue to be in effect, though this may change as new information comes in.