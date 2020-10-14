Harrison County YMCA hosts food giveaway

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County YMCA has partnered with World Vision out of Philippi to provide food for those in need.

World Vision offered their farm to table program to allow the YMCA to distribute food boxes to those in need. Each food box contains a gallon of milk, yogurt, meats, cheese, along with fruits and vegetables. The initiative strives to help anyone in need and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrison County YMCA’s partner World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice.

“They [World Vision] have a mission that they want to provide for the world. They want to provide for this region of West Virginia. So, we want to be part of that mission and provide for our own community,” said Benton Walker, Associate Executive Director of the Harrison County YMCA.

Every Wednesday in October, there will be a free food giveaway at the YMCA for those in need starting at three p.m. until all the food is given out.

“Part of our mission at the YMCA is community engagement. So, to engage the community, engage families in need to provide things they need as far as food or a place to come workout to relieve stress or anything like that. We want to be able to provide in all aspects of life,” said Walker.

Also, the Harrison County YMCA urges everyone to adhere to important precautions from the CDC of good hygiene, handwashing, practice social distancing, and wearing a face-covering in public.