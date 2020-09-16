Harrrison County BOE: 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 close down Simpson Elementary Wednesday; school will reopen Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Simpson Elementary School in Bridgeport closed Wednesday due to two cases of COVID-19 being reported at the school.

According to a press release sent out by Harrison County Schools, the two positive cases consist of one student and one staff member at Simpson Elementary. As a result, the school closed Wednesday “for deep cleaning” and will reopen Thursday, according to the release.

The Harrison County Board of Education states that “the confirmed cases are believed to have resulted from outside of the school” and that it does not believe there are currently “infection transmissions within the school.”

Due to privacy laws, the Harrison County Board of Education will not be releasing specific information that would identify the individuals, the release states.