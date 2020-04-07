Hazel Ruby McQuain Trust buys $1.3 Million in PPE for WV hospitals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust announced Tuesday that it has purchased $1.3 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for several West Virginia hospitals and first responders. The purchase, coordinated through the West Virginia University Health System, includes 1,149,000 procedural masks, 163,025 surgical masks, 116,120 N95 respirators, 290,180 disposable gowns, 29,400 pairs of protective eyewear (goggles and glasses), and 40,000 disposable suits, according to a news release. Recipients of the PPE will include the hospitals of WVU Medicine, Monongalia EMS, Roane General Hospital, Wheeling Hospital, Princeton Community Hospital, Davis Health System, Minnie Hamilton Health System, Weirton Medical Center, Thomas Health System, Boone Memorial Hospital, and Mountain Health System.

“Now, more than ever, is the time for those who can help to step forward to help our hospitals and first responders during the COVID-19 crisis,” Stephen Farmer, chairman of the Ruby McQuain Trust Board of Trustees, said. “Our challenge to everyone who can help is to jump in and do so. Every bit helps, and our doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers all need our support. We need to protect our healthcare professionals so they can safely protect us,” Farmer said.

“This is an incredibly kind and generous donation, and the timing of it could not be better,” Albert Wright, president and chief executive officer of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “On behalf of our frontline staff and the entire workforce at WVU Medicine, as well as the staff at all the other hospitals that will receive PPE through this amazing gift, we are deeply grateful to the leaders of the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust. They continue to honor Hazel Ruby McQuain’s legacy and her generous spirit and compassion through gifts such as this. This gift will save lives,” Wright stated.

The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust has a long history of helping West Virginians in many ways. “We need to be united and we should unite around doing right,” concluded Farmer.