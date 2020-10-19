HCHD confirms death of resident at Meadowview Manor Nursing Facility amid COVID-19 outbreak

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed the death of a 90-year-old woman who recently resided at the Meadowview Manor Nursing Facility in Bridgeport.

The health department issued a press release on Monday, stating that this is the 11th death of a Harrison County resident related to COVID-19.

According the the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there is currently an outbreak at Meadowview Manor Nursing Facility and at this time, there are 26 residents who have tested positive and 12 staff members who have tested positive.