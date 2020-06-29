HCHD hosting free COVID-19 testing at RCB High School on Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department announced that it will be providing free COVID-19 testing in the county on Wednesday.

A release from the health department stated that free testing will be held at Robert C. Byrd High School on Wednesday from 2 – 7 p.m. Health officials said the testing will be available to all individuals, including those who are asymptomatic.

The release stated that proof of insurance is not required, but identification such as a driver’s license or proof of address will be required to be tested. Health officials also said that individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the release.

