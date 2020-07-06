HCHD releases results from July 1 COVID-19 testing; total of 6 residents from 3 counties test positive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has released the testing results from the free COVID-19 testing that was done at Robert C. Byrd High School on July 1.

The release from the health department stated that a total of 358 COVID-19 tests were conducted during a five-hour period. The health department stated that results have come back for 335 tests and 23 are still pending.

The release stated that there were six positive tests and all parties have been contacted and epidemiological investigations are on-going. Of the six positive cases, three were listed as Monongalia County residents, one was listed as a Marion County resident and two were listed as Harrison County residents.

Health officials said that the department is in open communication with AIT laboratories concerning the pending tests and they are expected to be returned at any time. An additional press release will be submitted when all tests have been received, according to health officials.